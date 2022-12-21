Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Raised to $312.00 at JMP Securities

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $182.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $250.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $253.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

