The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $375.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MDGL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.60.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $250.00 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $253.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 273,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.