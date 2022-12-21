The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $375.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MDGL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.60.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $250.00 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $253.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 273,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
