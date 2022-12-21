Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Nordson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $232.77 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $258.77. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.64.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

