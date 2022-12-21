Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Update

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 926,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,302 over the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 93,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 37,851.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 51,857 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

AMKR opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

