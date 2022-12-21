Investors Purchase High Volume of Amyris Call Options (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 15,950 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical volume of 11,185 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth $37,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Amyris Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $644.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

