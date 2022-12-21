Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
NASDAQ BLTE opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $44.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $280,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
