Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Target Price at $37.71

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $25.62 on Friday. Yelp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $219,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,447.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $219,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,447.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,547 shares of company stock valued at $693,950. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Yelp by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,287 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Yelp by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,773 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71,226 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in Yelp by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 82,433 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

