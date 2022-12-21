Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Update

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.