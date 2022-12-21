Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ally Financial Put Options (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 43,966 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 374% compared to the average volume of 9,284 put options.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.