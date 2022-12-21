Short Interest in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Drops By 9.1%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,700 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 564,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Biomea Fusion Trading Up 8.8 %
Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $14.20.
Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion
In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BMEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
