Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,626 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical volume of 2,537 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Barclays Trading Up 1.1 %

BCS opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.34. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. Analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 777.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Barclays by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

