American International Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 12,045 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 162% compared to the average daily volume of 4,602 put options.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in American International Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 2.2 %

AIG stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.