Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Declines By 8.7%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Infobird Trading Down 6.1 %

Infobird stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

