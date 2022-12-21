Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Declines By 8.7%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Infobird Trading Down 6.1 %
Infobird stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.
Infobird Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infobird (IFBD)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.