Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

KYMR stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $66.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,783,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock worth $39,147,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $17,331,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 553,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

