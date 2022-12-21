Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 6.80.

OTLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 257.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTLY opened at 1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.85 and its 200-day moving average is 2.90. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 1.28 and a 12 month high of 8.44.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.07. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of 183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 209.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

