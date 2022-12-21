Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.