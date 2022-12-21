Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 29,972 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,321 call options.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,804,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after buying an additional 132,613 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

