CarMax Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 22,033 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 306% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,431 put options.

CarMax Stock Down 0.6 %

CarMax stock opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,188,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after acquiring an additional 455,386 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

