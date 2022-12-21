Nutrien Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,711 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 4,396 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 10.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nutrien by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 0.6 %

NTR stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.