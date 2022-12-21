Pure Storage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 6,937 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 3,988 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

About Pure Storage

Shares of PSTG opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 693.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41.

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.