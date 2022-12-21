PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ID opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. PARTS iD has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

