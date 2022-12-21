Comparing Talkspace (TALK) and Its Peers

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Talkspace to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Talkspace and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 131 278 0 2.65

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.91%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 167.91%. Given Talkspace’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.36 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 36.21

Talkspace’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talkspace competitors beat Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Talkspace

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.