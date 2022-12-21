Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) PT at C$66.09

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$67.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

QSR opened at C$88.06 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$60.37 and a 12 month high of C$92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.03. The company has a market cap of C$26.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

