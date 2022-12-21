Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.20.
APR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance
Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$11.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$11.14 and a 1-year high of C$15.09.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
