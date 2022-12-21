Comparing Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) & SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SuperCom has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SuperCom and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom -81.57% -94.30% -10.48% Transphorm -111.73% -52.72% -34.15%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $12.27 million 0.59 -$10.14 million ($5.00) -0.40 Transphorm $24.05 million 12.36 -$10.23 million ($0.37) -14.19

This table compares SuperCom and Transphorm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SuperCom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SuperCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SuperCom and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50

SuperCom presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.05%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.62%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Transphorm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SuperCom beats Transphorm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company's PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers, house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

