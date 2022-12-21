Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $34.26.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 459.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $737,656,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.