Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Green Dot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after buying an additional 276,636 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
Green Dot Stock Up 0.9 %
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.