Short Interest in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Drops By 8.9%

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average of $121.83. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,927,000 after buying an additional 667,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

