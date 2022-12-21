Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $191,228.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 208,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 38,859 shares of company stock worth $2,181,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth about $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKL opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.79%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

