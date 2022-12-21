AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.
AnaptysBio Price Performance
ANAB stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $810.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -0.03. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AnaptysBio by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
