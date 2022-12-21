AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

ANAB stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $810.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -0.03. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 3,003.32%. As a group, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AnaptysBio by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

