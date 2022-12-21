Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.50.

CORZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Up 3.1 %

Core Scientific stock opened at 0.21 on Friday. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 0.11 and a twelve month high of 11.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

About Core Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.