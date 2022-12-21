NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNGRY. Cheuvreux cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NN Group from €47.00 ($50.00) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($60.11) to €59.80 ($63.62) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NN Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. NN Group has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

