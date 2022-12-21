Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVDL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at $596,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDL opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $434.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

