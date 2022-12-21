Analysts Set TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) PT at $13.25

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAGOF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.70) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $7.66 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

