Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.24) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.86) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.39) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.45) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.98) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.31) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,115.33 ($49.99).

Diageo Stock Down 0.2 %

DGE opened at GBX 3,629.50 ($44.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £82.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2,592.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.93). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,685.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,709.19.

Insider Transactions at Diageo

About Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($45.36) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,069.83). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 678 shares of company stock worth $2,482,176.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

