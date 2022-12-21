Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NTDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
NTDOY stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.50. Nintendo has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
