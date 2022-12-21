Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NTDOY stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.50. Nintendo has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nintendo by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 53,751 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

