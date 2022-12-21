StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRT stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

