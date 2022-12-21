Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $37.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.68. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,497,000 after buying an additional 269,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,258,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,816,000 after buying an additional 54,463 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after buying an additional 57,038 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after buying an additional 323,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.