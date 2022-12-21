Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEINY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heineken from €100.00 ($106.38) to €95.00 ($101.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($132.98) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Heineken from €109.00 ($115.96) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Heineken from €79.00 ($84.04) to €77.00 ($81.91) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $46.78 on Friday. Heineken has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

