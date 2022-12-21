Brokerages Set Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Price Target at $53.20

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,444. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

