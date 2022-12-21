Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUNMF opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.53. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.