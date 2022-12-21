Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$55.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

TOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Insider Transactions at Spin Master

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,783.80. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,907.21. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,783.80.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TSE:TOY opened at C$31.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$30.63 and a 1-year high of C$51.41.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million. Analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.9699999 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About Spin Master

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.