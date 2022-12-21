Analysts Set Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target at $45.00

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 86,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,990,060.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 11,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 86,178 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $3,375,592.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at $252,990,060.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

RYAN stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

