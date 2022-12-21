Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.60.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $287.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.20 and a 200 day moving average of $277.53.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $28,754,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $28,635,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $15,920,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

