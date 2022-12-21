Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.10.

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,218. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Bill.com Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $107.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $262.65.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

