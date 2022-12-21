Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$59.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$51.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a 12 month low of C$48.63 and a 12 month high of C$65.23.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 88.63%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

