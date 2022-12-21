Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $259.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,205,073. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,390,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 798.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,702 shares during the period.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $195.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.14. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.62.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.64 EPS for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

