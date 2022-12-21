Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $11.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.7 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $54.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $57.71.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 184.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 288,621 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 12.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 49.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 277,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 91,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 967.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

