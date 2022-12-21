Head-To-Head Survey: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -6.24% -4.18% -2.79% Lyft -32.26% -54.39% -12.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PFSweb and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 1 15 13 0 2.41

Valuation & Earnings

Lyft has a consensus target price of $26.41, suggesting a potential upside of 154.96%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than PFSweb.

This table compares PFSweb and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $277.30 million 0.45 $147.23 million ($0.80) -6.82 Lyft $3.21 billion 1.17 -$1.06 billion ($3.58) -2.89

PFSweb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. PFSweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PFSweb has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lyft beats PFSweb on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

(Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, footwear, consumer packaged goods, housewares, coins and collectibles, jewelry, computer and office products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers access to autonomous vehicles; centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

