FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Issued By William Blair

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Edgio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Edgio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price target on shares of Edgio in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of EGIO opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Edgio has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

